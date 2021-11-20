Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.55 on Friday. Sientra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $264.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

