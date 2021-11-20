Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report $465.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.39 million to $468.70 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.88. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

