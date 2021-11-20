Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post sales of $391.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.59 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

