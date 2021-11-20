Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

