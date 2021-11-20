Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the lowest is $70.37 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.31 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $343.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

PING stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,568,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.