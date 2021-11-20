Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 167.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 751,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

