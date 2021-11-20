Zap Hits Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Zap has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $38,454.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

