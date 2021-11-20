Zealium Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $30,100.01 and $19.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $632.56 or 0.01066122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

