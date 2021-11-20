Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $10,824.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00092803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.41 or 0.07324826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.31 or 0.99872122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,094,136,448 coins and its circulating supply is 838,289,211 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

