Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $596.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.76. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $354.16 and a 1 year high of $614.09.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,076 shares of company stock worth $11,987,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

