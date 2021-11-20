Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $529,348.15 and approximately $41,315.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

