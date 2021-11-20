Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00309135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00165836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00100457 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

