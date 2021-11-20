Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0776 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.83 million and $411,125.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

