Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZNTL opened at $77.63 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
