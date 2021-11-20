Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $77.63 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.