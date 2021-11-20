ZeuxCoin Price Down 23% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $190,091.08 and $92.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.