Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $56.39 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.