ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 22.85 -$5.32 million N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,577.94 -$9.11 million ($1.88) -1.81

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Sow Good beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

