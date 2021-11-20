ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIX and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -4.37% 58.68% 4.05% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZIX and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 4 2 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain 0 0 7 0 3.00

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than ZIX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 2.20 -$6.43 million ($0.38) -22.26 Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIX.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats ZIX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

