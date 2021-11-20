Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.31% of Zogenix worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

