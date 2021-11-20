ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $857,260.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $857,260.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 74,777,887 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

