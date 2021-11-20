Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $429.30

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.30 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £211.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.30.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

