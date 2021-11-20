Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $429.30

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.30 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £211.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.30.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

