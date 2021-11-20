ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 70.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

