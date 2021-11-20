Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $22.09 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

