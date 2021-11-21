-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

HALL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

