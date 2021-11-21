-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,847 shares of company stock valued at $45,863,696. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 590,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,962. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

