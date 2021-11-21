-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 843,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

