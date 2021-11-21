-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Big Lots posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 484,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,192. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

