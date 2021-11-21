-$0.28 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.