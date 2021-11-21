-$0.31 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of GLYC opened at $1.88 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 668,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.