-$0.50 EPS Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.50). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

