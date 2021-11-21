$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPBK opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.