$0.84 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. General Motors posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,506,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.