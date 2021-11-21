$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

