$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

