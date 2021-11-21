$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $40.44 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

