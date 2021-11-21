$1.38 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,012. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

