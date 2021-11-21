$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.