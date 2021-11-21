$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.