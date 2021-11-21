$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Equifax reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $288.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.76. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $292.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

