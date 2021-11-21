$1.83 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.87. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 941,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,552. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $231.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

