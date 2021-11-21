$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 697,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.