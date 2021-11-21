$106.68 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $106.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.90 million, with estimates ranging from $523.70 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

