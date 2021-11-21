108,914 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $136,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,151 shares of company stock worth $19,317,347 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $128.53 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.