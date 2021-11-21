109,400 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

