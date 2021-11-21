$112.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce $112.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.11 million to $112.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $462.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,022,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,681 shares of company stock valued at $34,568,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $82.93 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

