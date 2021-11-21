$113.95 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $113.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.08 million to $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $62.84 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

