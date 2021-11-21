$115.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $115.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

