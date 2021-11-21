$134.24 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $134.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.20 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $497.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $561.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.66 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

