17,328 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $20,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

