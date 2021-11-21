$18.85 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $18.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

