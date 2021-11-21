$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $194.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.33 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

